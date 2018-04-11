Thousands filled the North Hangar at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport Sunday for President Trump's campaign for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

The rally started just after 2:30 p.m. with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Governor Nathan Deal taking the stand.

DEAL TALKS TAX CUTS

Deal said Georgia was the number one state to do business and mentioned a major tax cuts put in place, which he claims gave '$4,200 increase in wages for each Georgia family.'

He said Kemp would continue with more tax cuts, while Abrams would not.

Deal gave credit to Republican leadership for supposedly creating 750,000 private sector jobs in the past eight years.

He attributed the tax cuts and jobs to 'committed conservatives focusing on issues that matter.'

KEMP FOCUSES ON EDUCATION

Kemp then took the stand and started off by thanking his family and President Trump for their support.

He also complemented Deal and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on their response to the damage done by Hurricane Michael.

Kemp said they will 'rebuild south Georgia better than ever.'

He also said the current governor's race is a 'battle for the soul of our state,' calling Stacey Abrams' campaign 'dishonest.'

Kemp emphasized education. He said, "As governor, I will invest in public education and give our teachers a pay raise."

Kemp also promised to cut taxes, lower healthcare premiums and protect the HOPE scholarship for Georgia children.

He said he will work together along with Lt. Governor candidate Geoff Duncan to keep kids safe in schools.

Kemp ended with saying he will build a 'big, red, beautiful wall' around the State of Georgia to 'knock that blue wave down.'

PRESIDENT TRUMP SLAMS DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Trump took the stand around 4 p.m. The crowd greeted him enthusiastically, chanting 'USA!' as he began his speech. He likened the response to being at a Georgia football game.

Trump said Kemp is a 'incredible fighter' for the values of the state of Georgia. Trump said he will protect jobs and borders for the people of Georgia.

He encouraged the crowd to get out and vote Republican, saying this midterm election was one of the most important elections, besides his own in 2016.

Trump mentioned his visit to central and south Georgia after Hurricane Michael to speak with farmers about their damaged crops. Trump said he would help Georgia's farmers, along with the help of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Trump talked about the strength of the Republican party. He said Republicans would promise more tax cuts for Georgia families and bring them from 'poverty to prosperity.'

"Under Republican leadership, Georgia is safer, Georgia is stronger and Georgia is winning," Trump said.

He stated how the party was able to confirm new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, despite pushback from Democrats, and they will 'continue to confirm judges that will interpret the constitution of the United States as written.'

In return, Trump said Democrats would enforce 'job-killing regulations.'

"Republicans produce jobs, Democrats produce mobs," Trump said.

Trump also said Democrats would 'destroy healthcare,' 'impose socialism' and 'erase America's borders.'

Trump mentioned the current Central American immigrant caravans coming through Mexico, saying he would not let them come in, unless they were legal. He praised ICE, saying they've been doing a great job.

He claimed Democrats would let 'illegal aliens' into America and allow them to vote.

Trump also introduced former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to a win in the 1980 national championship.

Dooley thanked Trump for coming to Georgia and supporting Kemp, who he's known for years. He also mentioned former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker, and said also he supports Trump and Kemp.

Among other things, Trump briefly mentioned they've begun putting together the 'sixth branch of the armed forces,' the Space Force.

Trump ended by saying, 'We will always fight on to victory, victory, victory.'

