If you commute on I-475 through Monroe and Bibb counties, you’ve probably seen the rest areas along the interstate have been closed for most of the year.

Without those stops available, semi-truck drivers have been parking in the shoulder lanes to take a break.

That raises the question -- how soon will things get back to normal?

The first rest stop is on I-475S right before the I-75 split, and the other is on I-475N in Bibb County just before the Zebulon Road exit.

Both have been closed since January 29 and they are scheduled to open on August 23, according to the GDOT website.

GDOT spokesman Scott Higley couldn’t confirm the exact date to WMAZ, but did say the rest stops would be open in no more than three weeks.

Higley said the holdup was from contractors making sure all the installed systems, such as air conditioning, are operating at their best.

As for funding for those renovations, it did not come from tax dollars, but revenue from businesses off the interstate that advertise on exit signs.

Each set of renovations cost around $1.5 million.

