Here's when you can go ice skating at the Macon Centreplex this winter!

Public ice skating is back at the Macon Centreplex this year. Here's what you need to know

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from ice skating this January.

If you’ve been wondering when (or even if) ice skating would be available in Central Georgia in winter 2020, we’ve got some good news!

The Macon Centreplex released its 2020 ice skating schedule, but there are a few new things you’ll need to know this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first? Skating sessions are limited to 100 per session. Sessions are one hour long with a break in between to clean and sanitize the rink, along with other high-traffic areas.

Tickets are available online now, or you can call 478-803-1593 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The general skate schedule on the days that skating is offered is: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

You are asked to arrive early and doors will be opened 15 minutes early to allow you to pick up skates.

This year, your shoes will stay under your chair while you skate instead of exchanging them at the counter.

All personal items must be in a clear bag, and masks must be worn the ENTIRE time you are in the Centreplex. That includes during skating and when you first enter the building.

Tickets are $10 and include your skate rental. Anyone under 18 must be with an adult.