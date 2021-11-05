Here's how you can find gas in Central Georgia

Gas stations across the Southeast are saying they're out of gas after hackers shut down a critical pipeline

MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly a week since the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline has been offline due to a cyber-attack, and now it's starting to impact drivers.

People across Central Georgia are "panic" buying gas, causing gas stations across the region to have little or no fuel.

In some areas, people who actually need gas are driving aimlessly around from gas station after gas station without any luck of refueling.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the state doesn't expect these shortages to last long-term, and Colonial is expecting to have the pipeline up and running by the end of the week.

But for those who still need to fill up the tank, GasBuddy has created a tool to help you find stations with gas.

How it works

Just type in the city you want to search, and GasBuddy will bring up the real-time status of the stations in that area. Each gas station is labeled with a black, red, yellow, or green marker.

Green indicates that a station has gas and yellow means fuel is limited. Red means they're all out. The best time is to go is early in the morning after they've re-stocked overnight. Click here to use GasBuddy's gas tracking tool.

Note: This tracker uses self reported information from drivers across the region, so it may not be fully up-to-date.

They also have an iPhone and Android app, though they say it seems to be struggling from the high traffic so this, so the web version may be your best bet.

Price gouging?

Governor Brian Kemp's executive order, which suspends gas tax for Georgians after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, also forbids price gouging at the pumps.

Kemp announced he was suspending the state fuel tax to prevent price gouging and to assure Georgians that gas prices wouldn't skyrocket.