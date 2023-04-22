Here's why experts say now is the time to bat-proof your home or business

Twenty bats were found at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, but it's not just a district problem. It could happen to you too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bat problem at Ardrey Kell High School is clearing up, after at least 20 bats were found there since March, leading the school to go remote for two days.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District said it's fixed areas around the campus, including a large gap in the wall leaders believe allowed the bats to get in.

The bats are also being tested for rabies, but so far results have been negative.

But, it's not just a CMS issue.

Wildlife experts say acting now can help keep bats from moving into homes or businesses.

"So, during their mating season which begins May 1 and runs through the first of August, pretty much," Chris Shomo with A-1 Wildlife Control said, "...you can't actually have any bats removed from any structures in North Carolina. It's against the law.”

Many kinds of bats are considered endangered and have legal protections.

It's because they help get rid of pests like mosquitos, pollinate plants, and disperse seeds.

"They were here before you were," David Crowe with Critter Control said. "It just means that they've utilized a place that wasn't screened off on your home.”

Both experts say it's important to find and seal the gaps now.

"If you look at the peak of the side of the roof," Crowe said, "there's usually a slatted vent a louvered vent. Bats love to get in there. They have a high tolerance for heat.”

“Basically, just try to seal up anywhere you can fit your thumb in," Shomo added.

Those with bats should call a professional to have them removed.

“Bats are a great neighbor, but not necessarily someone you want to share your home with," Crowe said.