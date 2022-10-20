US Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings 'Unite Georgia' campaign to Macon

During the rally, Walker was confronted by a comedian with a prop.

MACON, Ga. — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an appearance in Bibb County.

Walker continued his "Unite Georgia Bus Tour" in Macon.

Thursday morning, Walker held a rally outside of the Sanford Insurance building on Forsyth Road.

Walker was accompanied by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and a few senators like Rick Scott of Florida.

He spoke on inflation, gender identity in the military, and abortion.

There was an exchange between Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and a comedian at a rally in Macon on Thursday.

Jason Selvig, one part of The Good Liars comedian duo, went onto the stage after the rally and pulled out a few rolls of condoms.

Selvig offered them to Walker before the two exchanged words.

We tried to give Herschel Walker condoms today (for obvious reasons) pic.twitter.com/kOw0VK0NxD — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 20, 2022

Walker continued to shake hands with members of the audience while two people stepped in between them. The stunt comes after allegations that Walker paid for an abortion, despite his anti-abortion stance. Walker has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling it a "flat-out lie."