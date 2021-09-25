Wrightsville native and U.S. Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker, campaigns in Perry

Walker and other 2022 Georgia candidates spoke before President Trump at Saturday's Save America rally

PERRY, Ga. — UGA legend. Wrightsville native. U.S. Senate candidate for Georgia.

All three describe Herschel Walker, who spoke before Trump took the stage at Saturday's Save America rally in Perry.

He wasted no time in addressing criticism about his qualifications in running for office.

"People often ask me what qualifies me to run for this office, and I said, 'Well you’re right, I’m an American.' And I said, 'What qualifies a reverend to run for this office? What qualifies a farmer to run for it? What qualifies a businessman to run for it,'" said Walker. "You know what qualifies me to run? Because I love America and I’m gonna fight for America, and it is time for us to stop wondering what we’re gonna do but do it."

He shared a story about the time he was at the University of Georgia and called his mother. He recalled his mother telling him she lost her job at a clothing factory after production was moved to China.

He says he wants to be a leader that puts the United States ahead of other countries.

"That’s why we got to put leaders in that’s going to worry about the United States, not worry about all these other places," said Walker. "[I'm] not saying that we’re not compassionate because we're very compassionate, but you got to take care of home first."