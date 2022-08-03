Herschel Walker declines invitation to debate Senator Warnock in Macon

The Oct. 13 debate will be available across all WMAZ platforms and through our media partners.

Example video title will go here for this video

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he's declined an invitation to participate in a debate in Macon against Senator Raphael Warnock.

During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he has no plans to attend the Oct. 13 debate.

Warnock accepted the invitation to participate about a month ago. Walker’s campaign had not responded to the invitation since it was sent in June.

On Friday, Walker said he has no plans to debate in Macon and explained why.

“I'm not going to respond to anything because you know that's not a debate, and you know that,” Walker said. “You've got people that are contributors to his campaign and it's in this room that only two people gonna see it on a Sunday night, I think. NFL Football, I am giving you an opportunity to be statewide so everybody can see what it is, see the contrast between the two of us. I don't know how you can ask for anything better.”

The debate is set for a Thursday night, not a Sunday. It is a co-sponsored debate by 13WMAZ, our Atlanta station 11Alive, Georgia Public Broadcasting, The Telegraph and Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism at Mercer University.

There will have a live audience and the debate will be available across all WMAZ platforms and with our media partners.

Walker has accepted a debate invitation on Oct. 14 in Savannah. The debate is hosted by the Nexstar Media Group and other television stations.

"It is like the 'Rumble in the Jungle.' Everyone gets a chance to see he and I go at it," Walker said in Wrightsville on Friday. "This little country boy that's not too smart, and I am trying to unseat a Senator who is wrecking things... He ought to get to Savannah, Georgia, to go up against Herschel Walker."

Walker accepted the Nexstar debate during an appearance on Fox News during Sean Hannity’s show in early August.

“It is time that people see the difference. So on Oct. 14, I want Sen. Warnock to be ready because I have accepted a debate,” Walker said during the appearance. “Now he can quit talking and show the people he’s going to stand behind his words and show up for the debate.”

The invitation to Walker for the debate in Macon on Oct. 13 remains open, and we will update on any further response from Walker or his campaign.