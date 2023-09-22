Herschel Walker's wife selling Buckhead home at $1.45 million

ATLANTA — The home of Herschel Walker's wife, which he used as his Georgia address last year during his run for Senate amid questions about his recent residency in Texas, is going on the market.
11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle report the Buckhead home of Julie M. Blanchard has been listed for $1.45 million.
The Business Chronicle reports Blanchard bought the house in 2002 and most recently had it listed in 2020 for $1.3 million.
RELATED: Herschel Walker isn't living in Texas and removed tax break on his Dallas-area home, records show
11Alive's Nick Wooten reported in March this year that Walker wasn't living in Texas and had removed a claimed tax break on his Dallas-area home.
The next move for the Republican and University of Georgia legend is unclear.