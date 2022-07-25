Bibb County sheriff battles leukemia alongside 7-year-old

Sheriff David Davis says he has more hope thanks to someone he calls his "hero"-- a person who wasn't even born when Davis took office.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Since February, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has battled leukemia. Davis is now back on the job while he's wrapping up treatment. After his return he met an unlikely companion through work, someone he calls an "inspiration."

Sheriff Davis says in his career as a deputy, he's been through his fair share of times when his life was on the line-- going into unsecure buildings by himself or being face-to-face with armed criminals.

He says this fight with cancer is "unlike any other challenge."

But now, he says he has more hope thanks to someone the Sheriff calls his hero-- a person who wasn't even born when Davis first took office.

Griffin Collins is Bibb County's newest junior deputy.

"You're my hero, man," Davis says to Griffin.

The seven-year-old hero is separated from the Sheriff by nearly six decades, and he's fought the same battle as the Sheriff for the past two and a half years--leukemia.

Sheriff Davis heard about Griffin's story through the boy's mom, a 911 operator. Davis along with deputies and firefighters were there when Griffin crossed the finish line at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital-- ringing the bell marking the end of chemo treatments.

Sheriff Davis, Bibb County Sheriff's Office celebrate 7-year-old finishing cancer treatment 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"He's well on the way of getting cured. Well on his way of being through with his Leukemia. Everybody can be uplifted by that. Everybody can be inspired by that," Davis said. "I know I am."

Davis says he has about three more months left in his treatment.

"He's blazed the trail. He's made it through. I'm so proud," Davis said, turning to Griffin.

Davis says Griffin's bravery, strength and courage earned him a badge from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"Think of all he's been through at this age. A lot of courage. A lot of perseverance," Davis said.

In this journey, they've each earned an unlikely friend.

"I love it! It's inspiring to see two opposite spectrums bond over something that's unfortunate that's turned into a positive light," said --.

Sheriff Davis says he has about three more months left of treatment, but he'll continue to stay on the job.