Hidden Creek Estates neighbors unsatisfied with intersection progress, concerns linger

The visibility at the intersection of Booth Road and Creek Crossing Drive was slightly improved after Monday's reporting.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Monday, WMAZ reported on an intersection at the Hidden Creek Estates neighborhood in Warner Robins. The folks living there said it's dangerous and hazardous for drivers entering and leaving the area.

Earlier this week, we saw tall weeds and overgrown plants taking over the land on the Booth Road exit to Hidden Creek Estates. On Wednesday, the lots have been partially cut.

Since our story aired, someone cleared small portions of the overgrown lots to improve visibility, but the people living there say it's not enough.

WMAZ reached out to the registered property owner, Livingston Properties, along with the city, county, code enforcement and public works offices to inquire about who cleared the lot.

After multiple redirections, we did not receive a clear answer and are continuing to inquire.

Mari Hamilton moved to the neighborhood in 2021. Since noticing issues back then, she's reached out multiple times to the city and county, but she has not had any luck.

Taking matters into her own hands, Hamilton did her own digging to find out the registered owner is Livingston Properties LLC.

"Why is it our homework to try to call private property owners and be like, 'Please take care of your property?'" Hamilton said.

The intersection of Booth Road & Creek Crossing Drive has had two accidents this year, according to an incident report.

Taylor Gundlach was in the collision on Aug. 25 on his way to a doctor's appointment.

He said the officer responding to his accident told him there was "an identical accident at the same exact spot just a week" before.

He also got a traffic citation for a "failure to yield while turning left." He said he's going to fight it in court.

"The other guy even said he couldn't see me," he said. "He knew it wasn't my fault. I knew it wasn't his. It was an accident that could've been prevented."

"Because you can't see!" Isaiah Aaron, 25, said. "You can't see nothing!"

He said the worst part is the obstruction caused by the trees dangling over Booth Road "because you can't see any of the cars coming."

"At night, I look for vehicle lights coming before I shoot it," he said. "If you don't shoot it, you're liable to get hit."

The semi-trucks sitting right in front of Hamilton's home are another problem she and her neighbors deal with.

Hamilton says she see even how the truckers have to take another entrance at Hidden Creek Circle to safely turn because "the road is too tight for them."

"They'll use both sides of the streets to turn because, there, they can actually take a wider turn. And that's why you have the grass that's not growing," she said, describing the lots.

Aaron says the litter on the streets is another problem not taken care of.

"The neighborhood back there is too nice for the accumulative trash to be on this little road," he said.

"The city and county knows who owns it," Hamilton said. "My biggest thing is: help your citizens."