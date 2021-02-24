Hidden Heroes: Cafeteria workers provide meals to sick patients at Coliseum Medical Centers

Cafeteria workers have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic, so we asked them why they love their job

MACON, Ga. — Heroes are not always easy to spot, especially during the separation and isolation of a pandemic.

Most don't wear capes or perform superhuman deeds, but they do spend a lot of time helping other people in need of a smile or some good food.

Deborah Kyles loves to cook, especially when the food she makes can help other people feel better.

"When you're sick and need some nutrition or some kind of healing or help for your body, food tends to do that in different ways," she said.

Kyles is a cook at Coliseum Northside Hospital. She's been at it a long time -- 30 years! She still finds joy in what she does.

"Helping people is very important to me to make sure I make them comfortable and to just help them through whatever they're going through," Kyles said.

Across town at Coliseum Medical Centers' main hospital, Shedena Curry feels the same way.

"We have to make sure they get the food for healing to make them feel better," Curry said.

Their patient load has grown throughout the pandemic.

"It's more important now because we have a lot of people that are sick, COVID patients," she said.

Curry is a food services supervisor. She spends her day coordinating her team, carefully planning so every room on every floor is covered.

"I love getting up, coming in, making sure that I have enough staff and to make sure the patients get what they need," she said.

Neither of these ladies thinks of themselves as heroes. Both Curry and Kyles prefer to stay out of the spotlight; they're just content with knowing the work they do behind the scenes is making someone's day a little brighter.

"I just consider myself a person that comes to work everyday and do my job and do it to the best of my ability," Kyles said.

"Even though it's hiding behind a mask, I do have a smile on my face every day," Curry said.

Both Curry and Kyles have deep Central Georgia roots. Kyles went to Northeast High School, while Curry is a proud graduate of Twiggs County High.

