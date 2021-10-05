'People would flood in there': Len Berg's in Macon remembered for its customer service, desserts

Longtime residents of Macon will tell you, when you saw "H.M.F.P.I.C... you know where" on a billboard, it was time to go to Len Berg's.

MACON, Ga. — For almost a century, Len Berg's in Macon gave people good food and good company. Many will remember flocking there in the summer time for H.M.F.P.I.C.

This slogan would appear around town in the beginning of June, and it signified that it was time to enjoy some Home Made Fresh Peach Ice Cream.

Len Berg’s Restaurant was opened in 1908 by Leonard Berg and it was located on the corner of Wall Street and Second Street.

In 1937, Berg leased a lot on the corner across from the Berg's and arranged for a building to be built, which was completed the same year. A few years in, he sold it to Arthur Barry, who he trusted to carry on the business.

Carolyn Barry, the wife of Arthur 'Buster' Barry Jr., says the Barrys made Len Berg's the go-to place in town.

"It was just good food... and the desserts were yummy," Carolyn said. "They were famous for their Macaroon pies."

Carolyn's son, Art Barry III, says the restaurant had alphabetized menu items, and all the locals knew what they wanted based off of a letter.

"Some people would come in and they’d say 'I’ll have a fried steak and mashed potatoes and beans’ and they’d get it, but other people would say 'I want an F-C-A,'" Art said.

Another characteristic that made this hole-in-the-wall restaurant so charming is the bell customers could ring on the way out to let the cooks know they did a good job.

In 1948, a fire damaged the restaurant. Leonard Berg passed away the same year. In 1950, the restaurant moved to the corner of Wall Street and Third Street.

Art says the food was popular, but people remember them mostly by their desserts. During peach season they would pick up peaches from Bob Dickey to make their homemade peach ice cream.

"It was revolutionary, and people would flood in there," Art said.

Art says his dad made customer service a priority.

"He took great pride in the relationships that he built with the people," he said.

The restaurant moved locations a few times and operated in different fashions over the years under the Barrys. One thing that always remained the same was the home-cooked food.

Jeff Amerson bought the restaurant in 1968. Jeff's son, Jerry, worked there in the 70s, went off to college, and then came back to work full time in 1979.

Jerry and his wife Marie have fond memories of the place. Marie says the relationship between Buster and Jeff was a good one.

"I think Buster said it was a mutual admiration society of two," she said.

Marie wrote a book on Len Berg's that features recipes and some of the history of the business. You can buy it here.

The restaurant again changed hands in 2003. John and Lei Gray took over the business from Jerry, who says he and his mom made the decision to pass it on to someone else.

"The restaurant business is not an easy business," Marie said.

It closed in 2005 and later re-opened under the name Lee Berg’s, with owners Alex and Heiga Lee. It is now closed permanently.

FAMOUS MACAROON PIE RECIPE