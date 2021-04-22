Hidden History: The 'iconic landmark' that employed some of Georgia's most well-known musicians

Blind Willie McTell, Little Richard and Otis Redding are just some of the many famous people that were employed at the Pig.

MACON, Ga. — It's spring and pollen is in the air, but that's not the only thing... it's also the perfect time to bust out the grill for a cookout, and the smell is sure to draw a crowd.

One "iconic landmark" used to be a must-try place when visiting the midstate and although it no longer remains, you can still find a taste of the old days with its bottled sauces.

The Pig'n Whistle once stood on Georgia Avenue and was known for employing some music legends, like Otis Redding.

"Everybody remembers when Little Richard was there... James Brown... other musicians," said owner, Mark Hooten. "A lot of musical history."

Hooten's family owned the Pig, and he's overseen the business since the 90s when he "resurrected the brand."

The Pig started in London in 1805 and moved to the U.S. in the early 1900s. They opened locations in Georgia in Albany, Atlanta, and Macon.

"The one in Macon stood out," said Hooten. "An iconic landmark... the Pig'n Whistle was able to see the first introduction of rock-n-roll music, as well as soul music, and then eventually what became funk music."

The restaurant was a drive-in where carhops would come and take your order. Hooten was young when the restaurant was open, though he says he remembers it like it was yesterday.

"Pulling into the parking lot and seeing a lot of carhops with white coats on, and being able to roll down the window, and the smell... the smells that would engulf the parking lot were amazing, but the music that was engulfing the parking lot was pretty amazing too," he said.

Hooten says people would come from as far as California and they "would make a point" to stop at the Pig.

After fast-food was incorporated and drive-thrus became more popular, the Pig saw a decline. Then Georgia Avenue became a one-way street and they saw less traffic.

All that remains are those Pig'n Whistle locations scattered across the world. The original Pig is still open in London.

If you're longing for the taste of the Pig, you can find the BBQ sauces in Publix and at Kroger starting in May.

Hooten and former employee, Wally Scarborough, still offer catering, promotional events, and even t-shirts. To find out more, visit their website.