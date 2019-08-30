MACON, Ga. — One man has been arrested and Bibb deputies need your help finding a second man wanted for an attempted burglary at AP’s Hidden Hideaway in Macon.

According to a news release, patrol deputies arrested the first suspect on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The vehicle connected to the burglary attempt reportedly pulled into a driveway on Burke Street and 30-year-old James Alexander came outside.

Deputies recognized Alexander and knew he had outstanding warrants, so he was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail on charges of criminal damage to property and attempt to commit burglary. His bond was set at $22,965.

Deputies now need your help finding the second suspect involved with the attempted burglary, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Davis. He frequents the Lake Wildwood area. He is 6’3” tall and around 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the location of Davis can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

