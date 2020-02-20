MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The trail to the Towaliga River and waterfall at High Falls State Park is closed and the campground is shut down.

Park officials and Monroe County Emergency Management made the decision Wednesday night because the trail is slick.

They were also worried about falling debris and tree roots.

Around a dozen people were evacuated from the campground to Dames Ferry and Indian Springs Park.

Sierra Herndon with the park says they’re just trying to keep people safe.

“We want to just make sure everyone is staying safe out there, not getting near the water and just being really aware of any falling debris, making sure that if you do live on the lake that your boats are tied off that everything is secure, and just keeping an eye on those rising water levels,” she said.

Park officials and Monroe County EMA say they’ll reevaluate on Monday, so for now, the trail and campground is closed through the weekend.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'Sleek and modern, but also comfortable': New raw bar and tapas restaurant opens in Macon

'When you think of Paul John Knowles, I just think of pure evil': Mass murderer left gruesome legacy in Central Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.