High Falls State Park to add wheelchair-accessible trail

You won't have to climb down stairs or over rocks to get to the overlook

MONROE, Ga. — High Falls State Park has always had two trails running alongside the ravine full of rushing water.

At the beginning of the year, crews ripped up one of those areas. The move will make the majestic scenery more in line with other Georgia state parks.

You can enjoy nature at High Falls State Park, but people don't necessarily come for the greenery. They hike to see the stately waterfalls rush down.

Dozens of stairs dominate the main trail at the park and it makes it nearly impossible for people with mobility issues to enjoy the full view.

Terry Miller is the park manager.

"You couldn't even take a baby stroller down it -- it hampered a lot of people," he said

Miller said over the last couple of months crews have put in a flat route on the other side of the waterfall.

The boards and packed in dirt will make possible for folks in wheelchairs to take the hike.

"The first part was clearing, widening, getting it all legal and everything," Miller explained.

Miller says the state received a grant from the Americans with Disabilities Act to make it all happen.

The entire project cost about $375,000 to flatten out the earth, take down trees, and build the scenic overlooks.

Last year, almost 750,000 people visited High Falls. It's a number that is sure to go up with the inclusive spot on the map.

"It will be tagged in the websites as being ADA, and that's something people look for," Miller projected.

The new area is across from the main office on Towaliga River Drive, and you will see it off to the left before you get to the camping sites.