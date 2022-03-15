High gas prices impacting Central Georgia lawncare services

Small businesses are feeling the effects of higher prices at the pump. One of them is lawncare services.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Higher prices are hitting us all, but imagine running a small business that relies on gas to get the job done.

Spring-like weather may mean calling your favorite lawncare service for some much-needed spring cleaning, but higher gas prices are trimming their bottom line.

"We're buying fuel every day," said Jason Dorsey.

Dorsey is the CEO of Turf Magic LLC. He said they spend between $7,000 and $7,500 a month on gas and high prices means making adjustments.

"We're gonna go from five eight-hour days to four 10-hour days. That allows our trucks to service more lawns on a daily basis and reduces the fuel of that route," Dorsey said.

This is up almost 20¢ from the average a week ago.

Dorsey said making the adjustments will allow his employees to spend more time at home.

"Three-day weekend gives him more time with his family as well," Dorsey said.

However, Dorsey isn't the only one making adjustments. Jonathan Hall owns Jerrell Exterior Cleaning. He said he's moved to a more virtual approach.

"We've been trying to give more virtual estimates ,which we really don't like doing, but we've been doing that trying to keep the mileage down and the gas prices down," Hall said.

Hall started his lawncare business during the pandemic. He says he's not letting rising gas prices stunt his growing business.

"It's been a struggle, but you know we just pray our way through it and hopefully God will get us through it," Hall said.