MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

'Something that you'll never forget:' Warner Robins Demons mark 10 years since 'Miracle at the Mac'

10 years ago, the Northside-Warner Robins game made headlines. The Warner Robins Demons did the unthinkable in one of the biggest comebacks in the series history.

Howard Huskies' kicking queen: Elizabeth Rodenroth

Howard High's Elizabeth Rodenroth is a young woman playing kicker for the Huskies, now in her second year. She had a special award to go along with her team's success.

#Tailgate13: Warner Robins High School principal Chris McCook on rivalry game

Warner Robins High School principal Chris McCook speaks on the Demons-Eagles rivalry game.

#Tailgate13: Northside vs. Warner Robins rivalry game Friday night

For the first time since 2002, the Northside Eagles enter the annual rivalry unranked in the state, but records have no bearing when these two teams face off.

Here are your high school football scores for September 27.

Northside

Warner Robins

-----------------

Stratford

Mt. de Sales

-----------------

Southwest

Dodge Co.

-----------------

Perry

Veterans

-----------------

Hawkinsville

Crawford Co.

-----------------

Northeast

Bleckley Co

-----------------

Westfield

John Milledge

-----------------

Dublin

East Laurens

-----------------

Kendrick

Peach Co.

-----------------

Treutlen

Johnson Co.

-----------------

Macon Co.

Taylor Co.

-----------------

Tattnall

Twiggs Co.

-----------------

West Laurens

Statesboro

-----------------

Wilcox Co.

Clinch Co.

-----------------

Dooly Co.

Schley Co.

-----------------

Westside

Rutland

-----------------

Holy Spirit

Windsor

-----------------

Thomas Jefferson

CFCA

-----------------

Baldwin

Greenbrier

-----------------

Bainbridge

Crisp Co.

-----------------

Central

Jackson

-----------------

Toombs Co.

Metter

-----------------

Bryan Co.

Vidalia

-----------------

Lamar Co.

Jordan

-----------------

Rabun Co.

Monticello

-----------------

Union Co.

Putnam Co.

-----------------

Telfair Co.

Irwin Co.

-----------------

GMC

Greene Co.

-----------------

St. Andrews

Brentwood

-----------------

Wash.-Wilkes

Hancock-Central

-----------------

Hardaway

Americus-Sumter

-----------------

She also plays soccer and will continue her soccer career at Kennesaw State.

