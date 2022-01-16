High school students participate in oratorical competition honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For the 6th year in a row, Macon-Bibb held it's oratorical competition to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

MACON, Ga. — In commemoration of Martin Luther King's birthday and as a kick-off to Black History Month, Macon-Bibb County Recreation held an oratorical competition for high school students on Saturday.

For the 6th year in a row, Macon-Bibb held it's oratorical competition to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Michael Horton and Henry Covington, two high school students, who competed.

"I think what's most important is what he said about equality for all, and not just one group being on top of another and that everyone is the same, everyone's equal. No one is better than anybody else, and it's just we're all in this together," Horton said.

The prompt for the competition is taken from a portion of Dr. King's speech reading, "riots are the language of the unheard."

"All the stuff that we're able to do be in school with different races, or go out to eat with different people in different communities, goes back to all the peaceful protests that happened then and with him as the leader of the civil rights movement," Covington said.

Both students chose different protests in history that made a lasting impact on our society.

"It said what's the most significant protest in your country and I wrote about the Black Lives Matter protest and about all the years and the built up discrimination, and mistreatment, and about what all that stuff really meant," Horton said.

Covington chose the protest in Selma, Alabama that led to the Voting Rights Act.

"Beat up by the state troopers, and how it was televised and how because it was televised, it allowed everybody across the country to realize what was going on in these areas was something that needs to be stopped," Covington said.

Director of Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation, Robert Walker, says he wants to continue to make high school students aware of the Civil Rights Movement.

"We always talk about, in our office, about him using nonviolence to portray his message. That's something that we want to instill in our youth today," Walker said.

"It is very important to just remember that as we go on from today and tomorrow to just celebrate him and thank him for letting us come a long way," Covington said.

The first place winner Caitlin Nelson won $750, the 2nd place Henry Covington received $500, and the 3rd place Michael Horton received $250.

Only three students participated today, so Macon-Bibb plans on having all three share their speeches at the next scheduled commission meeting.