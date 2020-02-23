MACON, Ga. — A high speed chase on I-75 South Sunday afternoon ended in Bibb County.

The chase happened just before 4 p.m. and ended near a construction zone right before the I-16/I-75 interchange.

Although deputies from both Monroe and Bibb Counties were on scene, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it was the Forsyth Police Department that initiated the chase.

Georgia State Patrol says it was primarily Forsyth police officers and Monroe County deputies that were involved in the pursuit, and no troopers were involved in the actual chase.

Forsyth Police Chief Eddie Harris would not say what led up to the chase or why they initiated it.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

