HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A car chase that started in Pulaski County ended with a wreck on Highway 41 south in Houston County Tuesday afternoon.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen said it started at a store in Hartford.

He said a woman was complaining about a reckless driver and when a deputy tried to confront the driver, he jumped in his car and drove off.

The chase went on to I-75N and into Houston County, where the Houston County Sheriff's Office helped.

According to Captain Ronnie Harlowe with Houston County, the driver got off on the Russell Parkway exit.

He was driving east in the westbound lanes on Highway 41 when he crashed into another car.

Brannen said when the car wrecked, the man was taken to the hospital. Pulaski County is waiting until he gets out to serve warrants.

The identity of the driver has not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

RELATED: 2 charged with Crawford County murder after man found shot to death

RELATED: Macon 15-year-old in stable condition after being shot in leg

RELATED: Bibb County Sheriff's Office sees upward trend in some crimes

RELATED: Dublin police looking for suspect in fatal shooting