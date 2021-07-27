2 charged after high-speed chase involving stolen car in Monroe County

Deputies found the vehicle and tag were reported stolen in Florida

FORSYTH, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase down I-75 early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it all started around 2:30 a.m. when deputies tried to stop a speeding Toyota Camry near MM 188.

The release says the driver didn’t stop for deputies and a chase began. The driver, identified as David Chappell, went through town and then back onto the interstate.

The chase ended when deputies performed a PIT maneuver on I-475 near MM 11 – just before the Zebulon Road exit.

The Camry wrecked and both the driver and passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Chappell was treated and taken to the Monroe County jail. Davis is still at the hospital.

Deputies say the vehicle and tag were found to be stolen out of Florida.

Chappell is charged with: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, felony fleeing, and traffic violations.

Davis will be charged with: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state.