Happy Friday! Most of today will be dry across central Georgia despite a few light showers north of Macon to start the day. We continue the warming trend for this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for most spots with a partly sunny sky.

For tomorrow we're expecting wet weather to move in to the area. We're also closely watching the potential for a few strong storms. The SPC has outlined a 'slight' risk for severe weather for much our area (level 2 of 5).

Rain will move in to the area through the early morning hours. Many areas likely wake up with the rain tomorrow morning. We'll continue to see rain and some embedded heavier downpours/thunderstorms as we move in to the late morning hours.

The severe weather threat through the morning is very low, as the ingredients for severe weather will not yet be present across central Georgia. But a late morning storm could still be on the strong side.

As we go in to the early afternoon we'll likely have a batch of rain and storms to the south across north Florida and south Georgia. This could be another limiting factor in our severe weather threat, as this batch of storms would cut off our access to gulf moisture from the south.

The early afternoon is likely still pretty wet across central Georgia, but by the mid and late afternoon much of the moisture is likely moving out of central Georgia. Again can't completely rule out a stronger storm early in the afternoon.

The cold front itself (and the better severe weather ingredients) will move closer to central Georgia for the later afternoon hours and Saturday evening. At this point a lot of the moisture is moving out of our area. However, it's not out of the question that the ingredients sync up just enough to squeeze out a strong storm for Saturday afternoon or Saturday night. However, at this time the severe threat appears fairly low due to the fact that the right ingredients likely won't be present at the right time.

We stay in an unsettled pattern for Sunday with more showers and a few storms possible. Monday will likely be wet as well with more showers and storms before drier and cooler weather moves in to central Georgia late Tuesday.

Friday... Partly Sunny. A few light AM showers north of Macon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Rain possible late overnight. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Showers and few storms likely. Can't rule out a strong storm. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers/storms. Lows in the low 60s.

Sunday... Showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Monday... Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday... Showers possible, mainly early. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

© 2018 WMAZ