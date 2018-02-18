Macon could hit its first 90 degree day this afternoon. Small rain chances are possible today and tomorrow. The weekend is looking mostly dry and very hot with highs in the mid 90s. The pattern changes up by next week with the return of gulf moisture and clouds. Rain chances will go up Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will likely drop near average into the low to mid 80s.

Today...Mostly sunny. A few showers/storms possible this afternoon/evening. Highs near 90.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Tiny rain chance. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Monday... Partly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. HIghs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

