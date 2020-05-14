ROCHELLE, Ga. — The portion of SR 112 in Wilcox County that was under repair following flood damage in March is now open again.

According to a news release, GDOT finished repairs on Thursday and drivers will no longer have to take a detour to go between Rebecca in Turner County to SR 223 in Wilcox County.

The release says heavy rains on March 5 caused a 250-foot section of the road to collapse just south of Rochelle.

Some of the road and shoulder outside of the section that failed was also damaged, leading District Maintenance Engineer Scott Chambers to say the collapse was one of the largest he's seen on a state route.

Here’s how they fixed it:

GDOT crews built an earth dam on the west side of the collapse and then removed water and stumps.

They filled the breach in with dirt, but it required the dirt to air dry after the rain to provide a better foundation for the repair.

Pipes were installed at the breach site to provide drainage and prevent water from rising as high as it did in March.

Crews built stone aprons on either side to prevent erosion and then the road was rebuilt, complete with a guardrail.

The pace was slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic due social distancing guidelines, but the construction was completed.

The estimated cost of the repairs was $1.4M in materials, equipment and labor. GDOT says that saved money compared to them hiring outside contractors for the repair.