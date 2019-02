TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you regularly travel through Twiggs County, try to avoid Highway 129.

A stretch of that highway near Old Richland Church Road is currently closed and could remain closed through Wednesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there is erosion on 129 and the grade of soil beneath the pavement is currently being tested.

GDOT recommends that drivers take I-16 to exit 24 to avoid the closure.