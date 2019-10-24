MACON, Ga. — A crash between a dump truck and another vehicle has slowed traffic on Highway 247 in south Bibb County.

The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Allen Road.

Coroner Leon Jones said the accident may involve serious injuries.

No further information was available from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers should avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.