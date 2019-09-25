WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All lanes are blocked on Georgia 247 because fiber optic cable is down in the road.

A post from the Georgia Department of Transportation around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday says they expect it to take at least two hours to clear.

The specific intersection causing major delays is 247 and Industrial Park Boulevard, which is near Anchor Glass.

Traffic is currently being rerouted onto Highway 96, and Houston County deputies are sending people down Watson Boulevard, Green Street and Russell Park, according to Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.

Harlowe says there was an accident at 247 and Davis Drive a few hours ago, but it is unrelated to the current traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

