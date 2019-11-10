HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The cleanup continues on Georgia Highway 247 spur after a train derailed Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Southern spokesperson Rachel McDonnell said 34 train cars came off the tracks and the Georgia Department of Transportation said that road will be closed longer than expected.

GDOT said they plan to reopen the road on Saturday, October 12 mid-morning.

In their words, that means some time after 8 a.m.

McDonnell said the track is clear and operations are running as normal.

She said they still do not know what caused the wreck, but Norfolk Southern is actively investigating.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner. He said if the train had derailed in a more populated area, things could have ended a lot differently.

He said when his crew got to the scene Wednesday afternoon, their main concern was the train cars sitting on top of two buried gas pipes.

He said even though the pipes are buried, the weight of the train cars could cause some damage.

Those gas lines are turned off and Perdue Farms is the only place currently affected.

Chief Stoner said they have to wait until all the cars are cleared before the utility department can inspect those pipes.

According to Chief Stoner and the Georgia Department of Transportation, once all the cars are recovered and the large equipment is gone, the road will reopen.

As for Stoner, he said right now, everyone is asking for patience.

“Have patience in that area, plan your commutes a little bit. Give yourself an extra 10 or 15 minutes if you can,” he said.

While Highway 247 Spur is still closed, drivers will detour at Saddle Creek Road on the south end, Arena Road, or take Highway 341.

