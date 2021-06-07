Highway 42S backed up in Monroe County due to semi-truck fire

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to find an alternate route after an accident involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, it happened on Highway 42S just south of Maynard’s Mill Road.
It says the passenger truck involved in the accident overturned and the 18-wheeler caught fire. Crews are working to put out the fire and the Department of Transportation has been called to clean oil off the road.
Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid a delay.