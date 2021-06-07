Highway 42S backed up in Monroe County due to semi-truck fire

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to find an alternate route after an accident involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened on Highway 42S just south of Maynard’s Mill Road.

It says the passenger truck involved in the accident overturned and the 18-wheeler caught fire. Crews are working to put out the fire and the Department of Transportation has been called to clean oil off the road.