FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All lanes of Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley are closed due to a wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The accident happened near Allendale Road west of I-75 and isn't expected to be clear until 1:45 p.m.

There is no word on if there was anyone injured in the accident. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.