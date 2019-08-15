MACON, Ga. — In July, crews created a set to film Ron Howard's new Netflix movie, "Hillbilly Elegy," and weeks later, some of the buildings remain unchanged.

Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing for Just Tap'd, said filmmakers poured some extra cash into their business.

"The work they do on the buildings down here to make them match the era of the filming is cool," said Kressin.

She says the crew ordered 36 pizzas one day, and then 40 pizzas the next.

"The most recent production did spend more than 'Zombieland' did," said Aaron Buzza with Visit Macon.

Buzza says filmmakers paid $107,000 for security details by off-duty officers.

Crews booked more than 2,700 hotel rooms over more than two weeks. Workers were given more than $145,000 to buy food.

Bibb County took in $27,000 for permits

Buzza says the rest came from added expenses like construction supplies and paying downtown residents who lost parking. He says 10 films and series have used Macon as a location so far this year.

"We're definitely closing in on a dozen, and hopefully, a few more to come yet this year," said Buzza.

"It's really cool they come down to Macon, and the way we all want them to treat it as businesses owners and have a good time while they're doing it," said Kressin.

Kressin says it's not just about the money. She likes seeing downtown grow and be featured on people's TV screens.

A location scout for the international location manager's guild says Macon is one of his favorite places in Georgia to show people to film.

He says the city's ability to work with the film crew and shut down roads makes Macon-Bibb County more desirable than cities like Savannah and Atlanta.

