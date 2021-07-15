x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hilton Garden Inn hotel coming to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

The hotel is dubbed "Project Sleep," and it will be built right next to the Miller Murphy Howard Building.

PERRY, Ga. — A new Hilton Garden Inn hotel will officially be coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Ag center leaders and developers have been in talks since 2019 trying to make a deal.

LNW Hospitality signed a lease agreement for a hotel that will have 94 rooms and a swimming pool.  

The hotel is dubbed "Project Sleep," and it will be built right next to the Miller Murphy Howard Building.

“We are truly excited that we are finally getting a hotel here. LNW has been a pleasure to work with to this point and we look forward to a continued partnership. They certainly have a great reputation and have a very impressive record of building quality hotels” said Stephen Shimp, Executive Director of the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.

Related Articles