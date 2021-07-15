Hilton Garden Inn hotel coming to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — A new Hilton Garden Inn hotel will officially be coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
Ag center leaders and developers have been in talks since 2019 trying to make a deal.
LNW Hospitality signed a lease agreement for a hotel that will have 94 rooms and a swimming pool.
The hotel is dubbed "Project Sleep," and it will be built right next to the Miller Murphy Howard Building.
“We are truly excited that we are finally getting a hotel here. LNW has been a pleasure to work with to this point and we look forward to a continued partnership. They certainly have a great reputation and have a very impressive record of building quality hotels” said Stephen Shimp, Executive Director of the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.