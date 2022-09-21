Hispanic Heritage Festival in Macon this weekend

The festival brings music and food from all avenues of the Hispanic culture and all are invited to attend.

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, people will get to enjoy live music and experience the unity of Hispanic culture.

At Smiley's Flea Market in southern Bibb-County, you can get a taste of cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and some other places.

Visitors can also hear live music from Hispanic groups and some local artists.

The event honors Hispanic Heritage Month and all are invited.

Moises Velez says he's inviting friends and families of all backgrounds to help celebrate the growing culture.

"We all can have fun, even if we don't speak the same language." Velez said.

The festival is set to happen from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Hawkinsville Road.