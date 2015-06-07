Sept. 15 begins Hispanic Heritage Month! Here's where you can celebrate around central Georgia

Several areas are hosting events that showcase different aspects of Hispanic culture.

MACON, Ga. — Hispanic Heritage Month is here!

Every year from September 15 to October 15, people in the US celebrate all things Hispanic.

The celebration focuses on he contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States.

If you want to celebrate in central Georgia, 13WMAZ has made a list of events in your area.

1. Mexican Independence Day celebration in Fort Valley

Where: Downtown Fort Valley

When: Sept. 15, 6 -10 p.m.

Admission is free, and it will be fun for the whole family! There will be music, food, dancers, piñatas, and more!

2. Tri City Latino Festival in Columbus

Where: Columbus Civic Center

When: Sept. 16, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This celebration will have cultural exhibits, dances, and several performances! Featured acts include Sonora Dinamita, Bachatu, and more.

3. Feria De Comida food truck event in Warner Robins

Where: 1715 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

When: Sept. 16, 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

Several food trucks will be out in Warner Robins in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

4. Fiesta Del Pueblo in Tifton

Where: Fulwood Park in Tifton

When: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This celebration will include dancing, activities for kids and families, food vendors, arts and crafts, exhibits, and live music from 7-10 p.m.

5. Perry International Festival

Where: Historic Downtown in Perry

When: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for all who want to attend.

6. Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Eatonton

Where: Downtown Eatonton, Eatonton City Center Stage

When: October 14, 4-7 p.m.

There will be lots of dancing at this celebration! Performances feature groups like the Asociacion Cultural Peruana Akila Sumaq, and music by DJ Kike Fuentes and Radio Rumba 'Tu Voz Latina'.

7. Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Macon

Where: South Bibb recreation Complex, 7035 Houston Road in Macon

When: October 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be music, dancing, food, arts and crafts, educational workshops, and much more!

8. Dia De Muertos cultural fest in Warner Robins

Where: 900 North Houston Road in Warner Robins

When: October 28