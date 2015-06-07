Sept. 15 begins Hispanic Heritage Month! Here's where you can celebrate around central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Hispanic Heritage Month is here!
Every year from September 15 to October 15, people in the US celebrate all things Hispanic.
The celebration focuses on he contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States.
If you want to celebrate in central Georgia, 13WMAZ has made a list of events in your area.
1. Mexican Independence Day celebration in Fort Valley
Where: Downtown Fort Valley
When: Sept. 15, 6 -10 p.m.
Admission is free, and it will be fun for the whole family! There will be music, food, dancers, piñatas, and more!
2. Tri City Latino Festival in Columbus
Where: Columbus Civic Center
When: Sept. 16, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This celebration will have cultural exhibits, dances, and several performances! Featured acts include Sonora Dinamita, Bachatu, and more.
3. Feria De Comida food truck event in Warner Robins
Where: 1715 Elberta Road, Warner Robins
When: Sept. 16, 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
Several food trucks will be out in Warner Robins in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
4. Fiesta Del Pueblo in Tifton
Where: Fulwood Park in Tifton
When: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This celebration will include dancing, activities for kids and families, food vendors, arts and crafts, exhibits, and live music from 7-10 p.m.
5. Perry International Festival
Where: Historic Downtown in Perry
When: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is free for all who want to attend.
6. Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Eatonton
Where: Downtown Eatonton, Eatonton City Center Stage
When: October 14, 4-7 p.m.
There will be lots of dancing at this celebration! Performances feature groups like the Asociacion Cultural Peruana Akila Sumaq, and music by DJ Kike Fuentes and Radio Rumba 'Tu Voz Latina'.
7. Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Macon
Where: South Bibb recreation Complex, 7035 Houston Road in Macon
When: October 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be music, dancing, food, arts and crafts, educational workshops, and much more!
8. Dia De Muertos cultural fest in Warner Robins
Where: 900 North Houston Road in Warner Robins
When: October 28
This event is sponsored by radio station El Gallo 94.3 FM, and is free to enter.