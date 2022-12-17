'Historic Christmas on Carroll' held in Perry

The event featured stilt walkers dressed as Christmas past, present, and future.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in downtown Perry probably felt a little like Ebenezer Scrooge on Saturday as they attended the "Historic Christmas on Carroll" event.

Stilt walkers dressed up like Christmas past, present, and future, and walked the streets downtown dancing and engaging with guests.

They even posed for photos!

There was also a story reading beside the Christmas tree, hosted by the Houston County Public Library.

A local cellist, Kemp McArthur, played Christmas music as visitors strolled through downtown.

There was also an opportunity to make your own Christmas ornaments, as well as Christmas coloring sheets for the kids.