Historic home joins Historic Macon's 2022 Fading Five list

The former home of Dr. E.E. Green was added to this year's list.

MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday.

The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.

The newest edition to the list is the E.E. Green house. Dr. E.E. Green graduated from Howard University in 1886 before moving his family to Macon. Four years later, he built a home in the center of Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Years later, Green moved his pharmacy, Central City Drug Store, into the home. After the Greens lived there, it housed teachers and others over the next 20 years.

In 1950, it was turned into an apartment building but has been vacant since 2000. Historic Macon is eager to work with the owner to rehabilitate the house.

The Coaling Tower located at 989 Seventh St. is being removed from the list. It has been on the list since 2018. New owners bought it and are preserving it.

That means the 2022 list is: the E.E Green House, the Willingham-McBrearty House, First National Bank and Trust Co., Roxy Theatre and the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center.

For information on Macon's Fading Five, visit www.historicmacon.org or call 478-742-5084.