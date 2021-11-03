Historic Ingleside Neighborhood Association plans fundraiser to get security cameras

Exact locations will be selected based upon crime data from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

MACON, Ga. — The Historic Ingleside Neighborhood Association is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to buy security cameras for the neighborhood.

The event, named 'Fall in Love With Ingleside,' will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday on Osborne Place.

There will be food trucks, live music, a wine raffle, and both silent and live auctions. Tickets are $15 per adult; under 18 are admitted free.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own beverages and lawn chairs.

Tickets can be purchased via Venmo (@HINAMacon); by mail at P.O. Box 18174, Macon GA 31209; or payment upon entering the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring cash for wine raffle tickets, which are $5 each. The ‘winner takes all’ 60+ bottles of wine and must be present to win.

Proceeds for the event will go towards purchasing security cameras for the Ingleside neighborhood. Sites will be prioritized and selected based upon crime data from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.