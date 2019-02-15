MACON, Ga. — You have a chance to scoop up a good deal Saturday through Historic Macon.

They will have a flea market sale that will feature office furniture, mainly desks, chairs, and paintings.

It will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday in the Roses shopping center on 662 Shurling Drive.

The chairs run from $5 and up and the desks are a little more expensive.

Historic Macon Director of Engagement Rachelle Wilson says you never know what you might find.

"We'll get things that are new, we'll get things that are old and antique, and somewhere in between, and we get things that are vintage -- there's something for everyone. There's stuff I would love to have in my house and there's things I wouldn't, but they're definitely for somebody," she said.

The proceeds of the sale will benefit Historic Macon.

You may recall they usually have a sale every spring and fall -- they will still have those -- this is just an extra sale because they had overflow stock.