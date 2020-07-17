'It's our largest fundraiser:' Historic Macon holds flea market amid COVID-19

The flea market helps fund Historic Macon so they can carry out their mission to revitalize communities by preserving architecture and sharing history.

MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation is having the last of many flea market sales this coming Saturday morning.

Usually, the flea market is one event in October and another in April.

With COVID-19 forcing events to be cancelled, the staff had to come up with another way to raise money.

Director of Engagement at Historic Macon Foundation, Stafford Gudenrath, says the flea market is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

"When we had to shut it down in April, it was a scary time," she said.

Gudenrath says the event enables them to continue their mission of revitalizing communities by preserving architecture and sharing history.

That mission, which is over 55-years-old, continued this year with a twist.

In order to still have the flea market amid COVID-19, she says they had to split it into different days and only allow a certain amount of people inside at a time.

"We came up with a way to make it work," Gudenrath said.

Every Wednesday in June and one in July, they allowed 20 people inside for 45 minutes each.

Gudenrath says it worked so well that they decided to move that number up to 35.

"The shoppers have just been awesome. They've worn masks, social distanced," she said. "We wouldn't be doing this in July if we'd had problems in June."

Gudenrath says all slots are filled for Saturday's flea market, but that some people may cancel.

"It's free entry, people have things come up," she said.

She encourages people to look at the site Friday night to see if slots have opened up.

It's all volunteer, according to Gudenrath. She says they couldn't do it without all the help from members and volunteers and people who donate to the flea market.

"If it wasn't for the people's supporting Historic Macon, whether it be a flea market or becoming a member. These are the things that help Historic Macon thrive," Gudenrath said.

Shoppers are required to wear masks and encouraged to practice social distancing.

You can check slot availability at historicmacon.org.

