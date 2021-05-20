Historic Macon launches tool library you can use for home improvement projects

Need a tool for your latest project, but don't want to break the bank on something you might only use once?

MACON, Ga. — Power tools can easily cost you $50-100 a pop and if you don’t have the right thing… well, you’re pretty much stuck. If it’s a specialized one-time job, you may never even need to use the tool again.

The Historic Macon Foundation is hopping on a new trend across the country that would ensure you can always get the right tool for the job – for free.

The tool library has things like reciprocating saws or circular saws that you check out and bring back within seven days.

Historic Macon executive director Ethiel Garlington says the group recently purchased an old building on Second Street.

"Its last use was an automobile shop and you can just smell the history here," he said.

Inside they keep a lot of the stuff they need to refurbish walls for their projects, but in a corner room are all the tools you can borrow. Think of Reed Purvis as your librarian.

"I think our yard tools are going to be the most checked out," he said.

Purvis will keep track of all the power gadgets, and even give you a lesson to boot.

"I'll show them how to set it up and how to use it safely," said Purvis. "We've got a few pieces of PPE, like safety glasses and gloves."

Now you may be wondering why Historic Macon would get into the tool business. Well, Garlington says it's their job to make sure all buildings have a long life and don't become eyesores.

"We know that deferred maintenance is the worst thing for a building. Look at the blight initiative happening right now in the community," he explained.

And who knows; besides you're honey-do list, you may find a new hobby.

"I think this would be a really great way to see new people get into this type of work without breaking the bank," Purvis said.

You can visit the tool library on Tuesdays from noon until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. They are located at 909 Second Street.

The group is also going to do workshops. This Saturday, May 22, they've got one on door repair.