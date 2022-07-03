Historic Macon milestone: 52 Beall's Hill houses built and renovated

The organization says it's put about $8 million into the neighborhood.

MACON, Ga. — Historic Macon is celebrating a major milestone in Beall's Hill: 52 houses built and renovated since 2007.

Renovations started on the neighborhood back in 1998. Historic Macon came onto the scene in the mid-2000s.

Alice Bailey moved to her home on Cole Street the same year renovations began. She wanted a job at the hospital nearby.

"I thought, 'Well, let me buy a house that's within walking distance if I get the job. If I don't, I can use this place as a bed and breakfast,' which was very new to me," Bailey said.

She bought the house from her neighbor, Lynn Ann Hockenberry's, sister. Bailey and Hockenberry both love the neighborhood.

"Beall's Hill for me, this street in particular, is very special," Bailey said.

Historic Macon's Ethiel Garlington wants to make sure it's special for everyone who lives there.

"In 2005, 2007, we started working in Beall's Hill," Garlington said. "Since then, we've been working literally house by house, street by street, block by block, to transform this 32-block area."

The group is celebrating putting about $8 million into the neighborhood, but they're not done yet.

"We're actually building 10 affordable rental units in this neighborhood, in the heart of the neighborhood," he said.

Garlington says that means anyone who wants to can move to Beall's Hill. It also means more friendly neighbors for Bailey and Hockenberry.

"We are a neighborhood that reflects the population of our city," Bailey said.

If you want to go to the wrap-up party, it kicks off at 5 p.m. on March 3 at the Robert Train Building on Oglethorpe Street.

The event will feature speakers including Mayor Lester Miller and Mercer President Bill Underwood. There will also be refreshments.

Garlington says everyone is welcome to come learn about the restoration and what comes next.