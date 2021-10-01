Historic Macon's Fall Flea Market offers a variety of items this weekend

Historic Macon's warehouse will be packed with donations that volunteers collected over the summer in preparation for the event.

MACON, Ga. — Historic Macon 44th annual flea market is to return to Oglethorpe Street this weekend and you can count on finding a variety of items.

Oby Brown with the market explains what to expect and also tips his cap to those who make the event possible.

"We could not put together and carry out our flea market without our volunteers. Our volunteers are good as gold. There are some of them that have been here for decades. You find down here everything from furniture, dining room, tables, chairs, garden equipment, artwork, antiques, electronics, sporting goods -- you will find anything down here," Brown said.

There will be a preview party and VIP shopping event on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Preview tickets are $25.

The flea market is free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.