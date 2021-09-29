Historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood puts on community festival

This event begins Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. with a yoga kickoff and the festival starts at noon.

MACON, Ga. — Community members in Macon's historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood will get a chance to know one another better through a series of events.

Festivals in the Hills is a neighborhood resource festival that will include live entertainment and resources aimed at improving the quality of life.

There will also be opportunities for community engagement.

"Just that we're a family and that we're here to serve the people and it's more about helping one another get to where we need to be. Don't be afraid to talk to one another, get to know your neighbor, come out here and have fun. Engage with your people," said Erion Smith.

This event begins Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. with a yoga kickoff and the festival starting at noon. The event will go on until 4 p.m.

The festival is an ongoing event and will happen on the first Saturday of each month.