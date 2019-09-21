MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, students from across Macon came to Northeast High School for the Historically Black College and University Expo.

Brenda Youmas, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, says the sorority focuses on supporting and sustaining HBCUs.

Students spoke to representatives from about a dozen HBCUs, like Savannah State University, about making a college choice.

Students also had an opportunity to apply for scholarships, learn about financial aid, and explore other career options.

Micah Williams attended the expo and he is trying to get a head start on the application process.

"I decided to come because they told us college, and a lot of scholarship programs are going to be out here. So, I am trying to get in as many as I can before December rolls around," Williams said.

Students who attended also learned about Greek Life at HBCUs.

