Woman makes history by becoming Macon Little Theatre's first Black board chair

MACON, Ga. — During Black History Month, we tend to celebrate the past accomplishments of Black people. In reality, Black history is still being made every day, and that includes right here in Central Georgia.

Sheniqua Freeman is Macon Little Theatre's first Black board chair!

When she's not working her full-time job, she's using her passion to make history.

"I've been acting, singing, dancing, since I was a little girl," said Freeman.

Since she was 9-years-old, Freeman has taken her love for theatre to stages across the world, including right here at the Macon Little Theatre.

"I auditioned on a whim, kind of, as a Mother's Day gift to myself -- and a lot of times, I was the only Black person in the room," she said.

In 2019, Freeman's audition for a show turned into a much bigger role. She became the first Black board member in the theatre's history, and it didn't stop there.

"My history-making moment is being the first African-American on the chair, and the first African-American board chair as of last year," she said.

She says her role as chair shows people like her that they are welcome to audition, and maybe even apply for bigger positions.

"A lot of people maybe don't want to come to an all-white theatre. They don't feel like they can be included in something like that. I've brought the concept of it being okay to be a different shade and come into the theatre," said Freeman.

Now, the board is a better representation of the community it serves.

"They gave me an opportunity to be on the board to let people know that we want more of that," she said.

But she's not staying behind the scenes. She still auditions for roles within the theatre, and will be on a stage near you this spring.

She'll be playing doowop girl Ronnette in Little Shop of Horrors. You can catch her in the Little Shop of Horrors from March 25 to April 3.