Macon's downtown clubs have a history of shootings, homicides

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is taking a look at the history of shootings involving clubs in downtown Macon over the years, some homicides.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says homicides in 2020 are already the highest of any year on record. The Friday morning shooting at the Thirsty Turtle pushed the total to 47 with five weeks remaining in the year, keeping the city on a pace of one homicide per week. That's compared to the previous record of 43 back in 1992.

2013

In July 2013, 17-year-old Jamonni Bland was shot to death around 3:30 a.m. in the parking garage near the Zodiac night club at the Riverview Ballroom. During that incident, a man was shot inside the club and multiple others were shot outside.

2016: 20 Homicides

In August of 2016, a shooting happened outside of Dream Bar and Lounge. This happened farther down Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, about a mile from downtown.

2017: 30 Homicides

Two men were hospitalized in February 2017 after a shooting outside of Club Envy in downtown Macon.

Deputies were told an argument happened as people were leaving Club Envy and then someone pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

There were no deaths.

2018: 41 Homicides

A shooting that happened in December 2018 was the first homicide downtown since 2016.

One man died and another was shot near the intersection of MLK and Poplar Street.

Later that week in 2018, a Bibb deputy was on patrol when he discovered a man had been shot and was lying at the corner of Poplar Street and Third Street.

Doctors pronounced the man dead in the operating room at a local hospital.

Investigators say they found that the victim was in a fight earlier in the night at Grant's Lounge, a local music club on Poplar Street.

2019: 25 Homicides

In March of 2019, 27-year-old Rogers Kyaruzi got into a fight and shot a gun into the ceiling of the Thirsty Turtle. A couple people were cut with glass, but no one was shot.

2020: 47 Homicides

A shooting and stabbing incident outside of the Thirsty Turtle early Friday morning led to the death of a 22-year-old woman, counting as the 47th homicide in 2020, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

Emergency workers took three gunshot victims to the hospital. The sheriff's office says three others were taken in personal vehicles. Two others suffered stab wounds.