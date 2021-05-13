Driver who hit boy riding bike in Warner Robins was unlicensed, police say

The 10-year-old boy suffered a head injury and had to be taken from a Macon hospital to Atlanta

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department has arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly hit a boy riding his bike.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Sophia Singleton was arrested Thursday after she was identified as the driver behind the wheel of the 2007 Honda Accord involved in the accident.

She’s charged with reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and driving while unlicensed.

Those charges are in connection with an accident that happened on May 1 in the 100-block of Sonja Drive. A 10-year-old boy riding his bike was hit while crossing the street and suffered a head injury.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent before being taken to Atlanta.

The police department says the 10-year-old ‘has a long road to recovery.’