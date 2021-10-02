Hoco Habitat for Humanity builds home to raise awareness for women's issues

On Saturday, they kicked off the project by building the foundation of a home on Hickory Street in Warner Robins.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Every Saturday this month, Houston County Habitat for Humanity is pairing up with about 80 women.

The goal: to build a home and raise awareness for housing issues facing women and their families.

"It is very exciting because you spend a hundred and eighty hours working on a house with a family and then seven years later you see that family in Walmart and they run up and give you a great big hug because you changed their life seven years ago," Paul Casilli said.

Geico and Cox are also taking part in the month long project.

On Saturday, they kicked off the project by building the foundation of a home on Hickory Street in Warner Robins.

This year 8 teams compromised of up to 10 members were challenged to create fundraisers.

Overall, they raised more than $21,000. Habitat for Humanity is waiting to meet their target goal of $100,000.

You can donate at hocohabitat.org.